The Hostess brand is back this Valentine's Day season with a lineup of three fan-favorite treats along with one new variety. The festive snacks are rolling out to store shelves now and will only be available for a limited time.

New this year is the Walmart-exclusive Twinkies Valentine's Day Gift Box featuring 18 individually wrapped Twinkies in a 3-foot-long gift box. This sweet treat also features a "To/From" heart printed on the front of the package for easy gifting. The Twinkies Valentine's Day Gift Box is available at select Walmart stores nationwide.

"The Hostess brand is excited to offer a variety of Valentine's Day-themed snacks for families to enjoy together at home and for consumers looking to surprise their loved ones with a sweet gift," says Chris Balach, vice president of marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at Hostess parent company J.M. Smucker Co. "Featuring soft cake and cheerful packaging, our beloved snacks are sure to spark a moment of carefree joy for Hostess fans and their loved ones this Valentine's Day."

Additionally, these Hostess favorites are returning this Valentine's Day season:

Valentine Ding Dongs: These heart-shaped treats feature soft chocolate cake and crème filling with red sprinkles for a seasonal surprise with every bite. The snacks come individually wrapped with "To/From" printed on the packaging, perfect for classroom exchanges or gifting to family and friends.

Strawberry Cheesecake Flavored Baby Bundts: These delightful mini bundt cakes are made of fluffy strawberry-flavored cake, baked with real strawberries, and topped with a tangy cheesecake-flavored drizzle. The snacks come individually wrapped with "To/From" printed on the packaging, making it easy to gift in classroom exchanges or to family and friends.

Frosted Strawberry Flavored Donettes: These shareable, strawberry-flavored mini donuts with smooth chocolate coating are the perfect breakfast bites to kick off your season of love.

Each of the returning snacks is available in a multi-pack at grocery retailers nationwide. Hostess Strawberry Cheesecake Baby Bundts and Frosted Strawberry Flavored Donettes are also available in single-serve packages at convenience stores across the U.S.

