Hippeas has launched its new Flavor Blast Chickpea Puffs line in two flavors: Vegan White Cheddar Explosion and Blazin’ Hot. According to the company, Flavor Blast Chickpea Puffs offer crunch and flavor with better-for-you attributes: clean label with chickpeas as the first ingredient, free from the top nine allergens, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Hippeas Flavor Blast Chickpea Puffs are available now at select retailers including Sprouts as well as on Amazon and the company site.

Hippeas Flavor Blast Chickpea Puffs are made from chickpeas, the first ingredient on the label. Two flavors are available:

Vegan White Cheddar Explosion: the company’s top-selling flavor is dialed up

Blazin’ Hot: the puffs are seasoned with fiery spice.

“At Hippeas, we have a genuine passion for reimagining beloved snack classics with a healthier twist and are thrilled to introduce our latest creation: Hippeas Flavor Blast Chickpea Puffs,” states Hippeas CMO, Julia Hecht. “Our dedication to perfecting these extra flavor recipes reflects our commitment to surpassing consumer expectations of what a better-for-you product can taste like. Parents (and grown-up snackers!) love Hippeas puffs because they are a kid-requested go-to snack made with real, simple ingredients. Not only are the puffs delicious, but they contain the nutritional benefits of both protein and fiber as well as no artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients of any kind. Plus, these puffs are made from sustainably grown chickpeas, filling our commitment to developing products that are better for the planet,” she continues.

