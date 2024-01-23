This January, just in time for the new year, Dewey’s Bakery formally introduced its newest innovation nationally, Dewzies, available in Original Chocolate, Mint Chocolate, and Double Chocolate.

Crafted from 100% real ingredients at its hometown bakery in Winston-Salem, NC, Dewey’s new Dewzies layers premium rich chocolate between two of its thin and crisp cookies. Each Dewzie is made without artiﬁcial ingredients, preservatives, or synthetic colors. Each 5.8-oz. pouch contains approximately 15 cookies.

Dewzies are available online now at deweys.com and will be in select retailers this month, with a suggested retail price of $5.49 per pouch, varying by retailer.

Since 1930, Dewey's has been a local bakery brand in Winston-Salem North Carolina, creating sweet and savory treats that reﬂect Southern ﬂavors and traditions. Dewey’s has helped generations of families celebrate birthdays, holidays, and life milestones with its bakery favorites. In 2006, Scott Livengood, former chairman and chief executive ofﬁcer of Krispy Kreme, acquired Dewey's Bakery, and further developed the company's capabilities, growing the business across multiple channels including Dewey's branded cookies, owned retail bakeries, e-commerce, and contract manufacturing. In 2020, investment funding from Livengood, Eurazeo, and newly appointed Chief Executive Ofﬁcer Mike Senackerib continued Dewey’s growth trajectory for product and distribution expansion.

