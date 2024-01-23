Paris Baguette, the neighborhood bakery café, today unveiled its new limited-edition collection of Valentine's Day-themed treats, including an array of doughnuts and cakes.

Paris Baguette's Valentine's treats are handmade on-site at each bakery café by its expert bakers and cakers, giving guests the chance to enjoy their special occasion or celebration.

Paris Baguette's decorated lineup of cakes, doughnuts, and cake slices include:

Be Mine Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Signature strawberry soft cream cake in a heart shape topped with fresh berries and a be mine chocolate.

Valentine's Red Velvet Cake: Red velvet cake filled with strawberries and strawberry soft cream, topped with fresh berries and a be mine chocolate.

I Love You Chocolate Cake: Three layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream, coated in chocolate ganache and topped with a red fondant rose.

Valentine's Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice: Chocolate sponge cake filled with ganache and chocolate crisp pearls, topped with chocolate ganache and a red velvet macaron.

Valentine's Mochi Donut: Traditional Mochi Donut frosted with strawberry icing and topped with Valentine's sprinkles.

Valentine's King Cream Donut: King Cream Donut filled with strawberry custard and frosted with strawberry icing topped with Valentine's sprinkles.

"Valentine's Day is a holiday where everyone wants a little something special, and our new menu does just that," said Cathy Chavenet, chief marketing officer at Paris Baguette. "Whether you want to show your significant other how much they mean to you by surprising them with one of our beautiful cakes, or you want to impress your friends at your Galentine's Day party, Paris Baguette has everything you need to celebrate love this season the best way we know how – with lots of sweet treats!"

For fans looking to enjoy the limited-edition Valentine's treats, these menu items are available nationwide at Paris Baguette locations starting January 31 through February 14.

