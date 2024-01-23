Little Debbie is expanding its lineup with the introduction of Little Debbie Big Pack Mini Muffins. Available in two varieties, Chocolate Chip and Blueberry, the Big Packs are set to hit stores nationwide mid-January.

Responding to the call for more muffins per pouch, Little Debbie is introducing its Big Pack Mini Muffins, with a suggested retail price of $4.99. Each pouch contains six bite-sized mini muffins. The offering aims to meet the ever-growing demand for larger pack sizes while delivering the same quality and taste that consumers expect from the Little Debbie brand.

"Consumer feedback has been a driving force behind the creation of the Big Pack Mini Muffins," says Little Debbie Product Manager Erica Cunningham. "It was this frequently heard request, coupled with the understanding that as households grow and change, so do their needs, that led us to offer a format with more muffins per pouch. This is in addition to our current Family Pack Mini Muffins with four muffins per pouch, available in a variety of both classic and fun flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Birthday Cake, and Strawberry Shortcake Mini Muffins."

For further information about Little Debbie Mini Muffins, visit minimuffins.com.

