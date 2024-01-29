Puratos—a company providing a range of bakery items, sweet goods, and chocolate products—has introduced Intens Soft & Fine. The ingredient is aimed at providing a clean-label alternative for bakery products using mono- and diglycerides, enabling producers to achieve great texture and superior quality over the shelf life for toast breads, hamburger buns, brioche, panettone, LSL croissants, doughnuts, and other baked goods.

Developed in response to the growing demand for cost-effective alternatives, Intens Soft & Fine features a blend of enzyme technologies. This reportedly addresses the need to replace expensive ingredients like lipases, full-fat soy flour, and monoglycerides. According to the company, this new product incorporates a combination of enzyme technologies that deliver initial softness while also enhancing the texture, appearance, and freshness throughout the shelf life of bakery items.

"Enzymes are crucial for delivering texture, appearance, and freshness to bread in a clean-label way. With Intens Soft & Fine, Puratos can now offer a revolutionary clean-label solution that aligns with consumer expectations while providing a cost-efficient emulsifier alternative for bakers and bakery manufacturers seeking innovative solutions," says Michael Gleason, senior product manager for bakery at Puratos USA.

To demonstrate the superiority of Intens Soft & Fine, Puratos experts used an advanced sensory technique: the Temporal Dominance of Sensations (TDS). This method reportedly enabled the identification of dominant attributes perceived during bread consumption over time. The resulting tests revealed a clear distinction between breads with and without Intens Soft & Fine, showcasing a dominant soft sensation, increased moistness, and a shorter bite for the Intens Soft & Fine breads.

