Ingredient Snapshot: Bakery ingredient supplier Puratos USA is changing the game for soft, sweet breads with the launch of Intens Puraslim. With Puraslim, bakers can reduce both calories and saturated fat in their breads as well as increase the cost-efficiency of bread production—all while keeping breads outstandingly tasty and fresh.

“From Puratos’ proprietary global consumer study, Taste Tomorrow, we know that 39 percent of consumers check nutrition labels on baked goods for fat content,” explains Sean Hart, R&D manager for bakery mixes & improvers at Puratos USA. “But typically, they expect baked goods with lower fat to have a different taste. At Puratos, we were determined to create a product that helped manufacturers reduce fat and costs, without changing the consumer’s experience in these indulgent baked goods.”

Intens Puraslim can reduce up to 50 percent of in-dough solid fat in sweet bread and pastry recipes. This latest innovation can be added to doughs that have a minimum of 10 percent fat, such as cinnamon rolls, danish, brioche, tortillas, and conchas.

Intens Puraslim features a patented enzyme found in Yellowstone National Park that can provide a more pleasant short bite at high temperatures. Puratos researchers discovered this enzyme and its ability to improve the texture of bread through its Innovation Inspired by Nature approach, which focuses on enzymes as a natural resource in developing better-for-you bakery solutions.

In a recent sensory study, Puratos found that consumers were unable to differentiate between two cinnamon buns when tasting both a full-fat bun and a 50 percent reduced-fat cinnamon bun made with Intens Puraslim.

Using Intens Puraslim can benefit bakers by saving on costs—particularly given volatile butter and margarine prices—and improving operational efficiencies with reduced mix time and elimination of refrigerated ingredients. And consumers reap the rewards by having indulgent sweet breads that are lower in calories and fat.

