Puratos USA, a provider of baking ingredients, has recently launched its Topfil Gourmet Fresh apple fillings, a range of premium fresh apple fillings made from Honey Crisp and Granny Smith apples grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley.

According to the company, the fruit fillings boast a blend of sweet and tangy flavors with a crunchy texture that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning taste buds. Available in 3/8-inch diced and half slices, with a minimum of 60% and 70% fruit respectively, both varieties are free from artificial flavors, colors, and bio-engineered ingredients, making them suitable for use in pies, cakes, pastries, and more.

With its state-of-the-art production facilities and proximity to apple country, Puratos USA has been able to transform freshly harvested apples into fillings within hours. Their plant is located just a short drive away from the farms, helping ensure that customers can enjoy a fresh and crunchy flavor every time.

Jessica Blondeel, the product director for sweet goods at Puratos USA, says about the launch of Topfil Gourmet Fresh apple fillings, "We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers these delicious and locally-sourced apple fillings. By sourcing our ingredients from local farmers, we are not only able to provide our customers with the highest quality products and field-to-fork transparency.”

Puratos USA recognizes the growing demand for transparency and traceability in the food industry. Its Taste Tomorrow survey confirms that 50% of U.S. consumers want to know where their food comes from and how it is made. To meet this demand, the company has focused on local production, supporting local farmers, and using locally sourced ingredients. These apple fillings embody this commitment to sustainability and superior quality.

Puratos USA's new Topfil Gourmet Fresh apple fillings are intended to complement the company's existing range of field-to-fork apple fillings produced in Upstate New York, which are made using locally-sourced New York apples. This comprehensive range offers customers a diverse selection of apple fillings, all made with the highest-quality ingredients from sustainable sources.

