Smartfood ready-to-eat popcorn has unveiled its latest limited-time-only flavor: Chocolate Glazed Donut. The snack combines the flavor of the sweet chocolatey pastry with the crunch of air-popped popcorn.

The savory-meets-sweet snack is intended to mirror the flavor of a chocolate glazed doughnut in a sweet, salty, and crunchy snack. The flavor joins the Frito-Lay brand’s line of limited-time-only offerings. It constitutes the second doughnut-inspired flavor to join the roster, following the 2021 introduction of Smartfood Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnut.

Smartfood Chocolate Glazed Donut is available at retailers nationwide now, available in 6.5-oz. bags for an MSRP of $5.19, and 2-oz. bags for an MSRP of $2.49.

