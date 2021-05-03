Company: Frito-Lay North America

Website: www.smartfood.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$6.89

Product Snapshot: After years of anticipation, Smartfood has released a once-in-a-lifetime flavor experience for fans, just in time for summer.

Drawing on their rich history of providing fans with unique flavor innovations, Smartfood and Krispy Kreme have joined forces to launch Smartfood Original Glazed Doughnut. With the debut, the brand is answering countless fan requests asking for doughnut-flavored popcorn that will satisfy their taste buds no matter where they are, whether at home or on-the-go.

This limited-time flavor is available now at Sam’s Club and will be available in-store and online across major retailers nationwide starting May 24, while supplies last. Smartfood Original Glazed Doughnut comes in a 7.75oz bag for $3.99, 2.0oz bag for $1.99 and 18oz bag for $6.89.