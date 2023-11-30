To keep the snacks flowing and holiday cheer high this season, Frito-Lay and Quaker are rolling out an assortment of sweet and savory snacks from fan-favorite brands including:

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Cinnamon Sugar Flavored Popcorn: This limited-time snack combines the fiery taste of Cheetos Flamin' Hot with sweet cinnamon sugar for a unique holiday snack.

This limited-time snack combines the fiery taste of Cheetos Flamin' Hot with sweet cinnamon sugar for a unique holiday snack. Smartfood Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Flavored Popcorn: Introducing consumers' favorite wintery drink, in popcorn form made with hints of chocolate cocoa and vanilla and a strong taste of delectable marshmallows.

Introducing consumers' favorite wintery drink, in popcorn form made with hints of chocolate cocoa and vanilla and a strong taste of delectable marshmallows. Quaker Chewy Holiday Minis: Includes 100% whole grains, real chocolate chips, and sprinkles, and new winter themed packaging.

Includes 100% whole grains, real chocolate chips, and sprinkles, and new winter themed packaging. Cap’n Crunch’s Christmas Crunch: The Cap’n Crunch Berries flavor is getting a holiday twist with limited-edition holiday shapes such as Santa hats, Christmas trees, and stars.

The Cap’n Crunch Berries flavor is getting a holiday twist with limited-edition holiday shapes such as Santa hats, Christmas trees, and stars. Frito-Lay Winter Favorites Variety Pack: The Frito-Lay Winter Favorites Mix provides a variety of sweet and savory flavors for the holidays.

The Frito-Lay Winter Favorites Mix provides a variety of sweet and savory flavors for the holidays. Cheetos Snowflakes White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Snacks: Cheetos fans can get into the holiday spirit with these snowflake-shaped cheese flavored puffs covered in white cheddar flavor.

Cheetos fans can get into the holiday spirit with these snowflake-shaped cheese flavored puffs covered in white cheddar flavor. Rold Gold Rods: Keep the savory flavor of baking going all season long with seasonal Rold Gold Rods.

These seasonal snacks are bound to bring flavor and festivities to consumers' holiday snack spread, whether served on their own or in recipes like Rold Gold Pretzel Christmas Trees and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies.

The Frito-Lay snack portfolio is bringing fans more than just good food and recipes this holiday season. Frito-Lay is reuniting with PepsiCo Beverages for the return of the holiday TV commercial, “Melt for You,” featuring heartwarming animation and real-life footage. Plus, fans can view exclusive holiday content and shop their favorite snacks and merch in the immersive Holiday Village online experience.

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.