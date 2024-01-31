Frito-Lay brands Jack Link’s, Fritos, and Flamin’ Hot have come together in new flavors of meat snacks. Jack Link’s Fritos Chili Cheese flavor will be available in Beef Jerky, Meat Sticks, and Cheese Stick and Meat Combos, along with Jack Link’s Flamin’ Hot adding Cheese Stick and Meat Combos to its lineup. The Jack Link’s Fritos Chili Cheese and Jack Link’s Flamin’ Hot flavored Cheese Stick and Meat combos offer at least 5g of protein per serving and are made with jalapeño cheese, creating a combination of savory, bold flavors intended to be energizing and easy to eat on the go.

“We’re proud to continue expanding our portfolio with Frito-Lay to deliver these epic flavors to new and existing jerky lovers,” says Molly Russell, director of marketing for the Jack Link’s brand. “In addition to these new flavors, we’re expanding our co-branded portfolio with the Cheese Stick and Meat Combination, which will help level up meat snacks fans’ snacking experience.”

“These product mashups are an exciting way for us to continue to bring our legendary flavors to new innovations and provide our fans with more exciting snacking options,” says Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. “In our recent Frito-Lay U.S. Snack Index, ‘80% agree that combining multiple food products to create the perfect bite is an art form.’ These innovations will provide unmatched flavor combinations in a perfect bite that’s easy to enjoy.”

Jack Link’s Fritos Chili Cheese flavored Beef Jerky, Meat Sticks and Cheese Stick and Meat Combos as well as Flamin’ Hot flavored Cheese and Meat Stick Combos are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide alongside existing Flamin’ Hot and Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili offerings. Suggested retail price for the portfolio of Jack Link’s and Frito-Lay products:

Jack Link’s Fritos Chili Cheese Beef Jerky in 2.56 oz bags: $8.49

Jack Link’s Fritos Chili Cheese Meat Sticks in a 0.92 oz serving: $1.79

Jack Link’s Fritos Chili Cheese flavored Cheese Stick & Meat Combos and Jack Link’s Flamin’ Hot flavored Cheese Stick & Meat Combos in a 1.1 oz serving: $2.19

PepsiCo (owner of Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.