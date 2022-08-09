Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.lays.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.29, $4.59

Product Snapshot: Last summer, the Lay's brand introduced new potato chips inspired by other fan-favorite Frito-Lay flavors. Now, Lay's is rereleasing its Lay's Flavor Swap lineup, including Doritos, Funyuns, and Cheetos mashups, along with brand-new Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese.

"What makes the Lay's Flavor Swap lineup so much fun is the combination of flavors our fans know and love to create a new-but-familiar snacking experience," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "This year's newest addition combines our Kettle Cooked variety and the popular Fritos Chili Cheese flavor to make a powerful addition to an already stacked lineup. We're excited to re-release these iconic swaps after last year's success and to continue delivering the flavor experience our fans are looking and asking for."

Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese is a savory snacking experience that combines the crunch of Lay's Kettle Cooked potato chips with Fritos' chili and cheese flavor. This year's Flavor Swap lineup also includes three returning flavors that merge the Lay's chips with other Frito-Lay products:

Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese flavor

Lay's Cheetos flavor

Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch flavor

Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion flavor

The four Lay's Flavor Swap offerings will be available in retailers nationwide beginning August 8 for $4.59 (7.75-oz., 8-oz.) and $2.29 (2.5-oz., 2.625-oz.). The flavors are available while supplies last.