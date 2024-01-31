Gonnella Baking Company is introducing new brioche buns for foodservice. The brioche buns reportedly deliver the soft, rich, buttery flavor and texture of authentic brioche bread. Keeping up on the company’s pledge, “We Bake to Differ,” Gonnella’s new brioche is certified Kosher, vegan-friendly, and made in its sesame seed-free facilities.

The brioche can be cross-utilized throughout all dayparts from contemporary breakfast to savory dinner creations. Gonnella developed the soft brioche to maintain high standards and support menus including hearty fried chicken sandwiches and the sauciest barbecue meals. Product testing demonstrated proven resiliency through toasters, ovens, and warmers and upheld quality customer experiences for take-out programs.

Gonnella develops products like the brioche to keep consumers excited with attention-getting flavor diversification. According to Datassential’s market research, the trending brioche category is growing +21% as of August of this year.

The new brioche is pre-sliced and available in slider buns plus 4” split-top buns. Each case layer is pillow packed for optimal freshness to serve the executional needs of foodservice operators including quick service restaurants (QSRs), fast-casual LSRs, and more.

Operators are continuously challenged to wow consumers while also dealing with rising food and labor costs. Adding to their challenges, uniqueness scores have gone down at major chains according to Datassential’s July 2023 Table Stakes Tracker report.

“Fusion flavors are on the rise and we see no reason why chains cannot combine the very best of Brioche with other globally inspired sandwiches. Brioche can create a point of differentiation with sensory aspects that are crave-worthy. We are committed to delivering high-quality products that improve customer experiences and are proud to offer this tasty, new brioche line of buns to our foodservice customers,” said Dave Gonnella, VP sales, Gonnella.