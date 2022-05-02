Company: Canyon Bakehouse

Website: www.canyonglutenfree.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.49

Product Snapshot: Canyon Bakehouse has introduced new Brioche-Style Sweet Rolls. They will be available in the bread aisle in grocery stores nationwide and online via Instacart, Amazon, and Shipt in May 2022.

"We are thrilled to expand our gluten-free lineup with a flavorful brioche-style roll," said Danielle Benjamin, brand manager for Canyon Bakehouse. "Brioche rolls are increasingly popular in the specialty bread category, yet gluten-free options have been absent. We wanted to offer the delicious versatility of a classic brioche roll, but without the wheat flour or butter, which are two primary ingredients in traditional brioche rolls. Our bakers got to work and created something truly special. For the 30 percent of Americans who avoid gluten, these will be greatly enjoyed and appreciated."

Light, fluffy, and slightly sweet, Canyon Bakehouse Brioche-Style Sweet Rolls are a perfect complement to any meal or snack. Made without dairy, the new rolls still feature the soft texture and rich flavor profile of traditional brioche that will elevate any sweet or savory dish. Each roll has 2 grams of protein and no trans or saturated fats.

Like all Canyon Bakehouse products, the new Brioche-Style Sweet Rolls are made with 100% whole grains and carefully selected and sourced ingredients. Additionally, the company's lineup of baked goods is always Certified Gluten Free and free from dairy, soy, sesame, peanuts, and tree nuts. The new rolls will be baked in Canyon Bakehouse's dedicated gluten-free bakery in Colorado.

The new Brioche-Style Sweet Rolls are packaged in Canyon Bakehouse's innovative Stay Fresh airtight packaging. If the inner pouch remains sealed, it will stay fresh for around 90 days at room temperature. Once the airtight inner pouch is opened, it should be consumed within a week, like any bread.

For more information about the new Brioche-Style Sweet Rolls, visit www.canyonglutenfree.com/brioche-style-sweet-rolls.