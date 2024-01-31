General Mills is adding a new flavor to its line-up of Old El Paso Fiesta Twists. Salsa Verde joins three other flavors (Queso, Zesty Ranch, and Cinnamon Churro) to give convenience store shoppers another twist on the crispy and crunchy corn chip snack with full flavors inspired by Tex-Mex cuisine.

Like the other varieties, the new variety gives retailers a new salty snack in a convenient two-ounce size exclusive to c-stores and ideal for on-the-go snacking. The suggested retail price is $3.29.

For more information about Old El Paso Twists, convenience store retailers can contact their General Mills Convenience sales representative, call 1-800-243-5687, or visit generalmillscf.com.

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.