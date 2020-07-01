General Mills Convenience brings Dunkaroos to C-stores this summer

Company: General Mills Convenience

Website: www.generalmillscf.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: Dunkaroos, the beloved cookie and icing combo of the 90’s, are making a comeback at convenience stores nationwide beginning this summer. General Mills announced the relaunch of the nostalgic brand earlier this year, creating buzz and anticipation for the dunk-able cookies available this summer in the most requested flavor: Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles.

Dunkaroos originally hit the market in 1992 but left U.S. shelves in 2012. Following countless requests from celebrities and nostalgic millennials, the brand returns to 7-Eleven stores in late May and will roll out to other convenience stores and grocery retailers soon after.

