Consumers can take their taste buds back to the 1980's with the graham cracker taste of Golden Grahams S’mores Breakfast Cereal, now available at Walmart for a limited time only.

A combination of Golden Grahams crispy graham squares, cocoa-flavored squares, and marshmallows, this cereal brings the nostalgic taste of S’mores to the breakfast table. The cereal will retail for $4.93.

The classic cereal, remembered by many from their childhood, was available from 1982 to 1988, with a brief reintroduction in the 1990's. Consumers can enjoy a bowl as part of a quick breakfast, or incorporate the cereal into recipes for cereal bars, trail mix, or on-the-go snack mixes.

Golden Graham S’mores is the first of three throwback cereal favorites, including Team Cheerios, that General Mills plans to bring back to shelves in 2024.

