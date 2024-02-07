Rudi’s Bakery has announced a selection of better-for-you Breakfast Sandwiches, also known as “Sammies,” which will be available in four varieties: Egg & Cheese Frittata with Bacon and Egg & Cheese Frittata with Sausage, both available on Rudi’s Organic Sourdough English Muffin or Gluten Free Brioche Bun.

Following a successful expansion into the frozen aisle with the brand’s Texas Toast varieties in late 2023, Rudi’s is launching Breakfast Sandwiches, intended to provide consumers with a better-for-you, convenient meal or snack. Ready to enjoy in minutes, Rudi’s Breakfast Sandwiches feature minimally processed clean ingredients, cage-free eggs, nitrate-free meats, and no artificial preservatives.

“At Rudi’s Bakery, we believe that a great breakfast starts with great bread,” says Jane Miller, CEO of Rudi’s Bakery. “That’s why we set out to create a nutritious breakfast sandwich with our signature breads just like you would at home. We are excited to deliver a delicious, clean, and on-the-go breakfast solution with filling protein to start your day off right.”

Packing 13 to 17 g of protein per serving, Sammies are made with an egg and cheese frittata, crunchy and crispy bacon, or savory sausage, all on Rudi’s Sourdough English Muffin or Gluten Free Brioche Bun. According to the company, Sammies are a conveniently perfect meal or snack any time of the day.

Later this year, Rudi’s Bakery will continue to grow its portfolio of frozen offerings with the introduction of Sandos, a portable peanut butter or nut-free sandwich featuring a low-sugar fruit spread, to meet the growing needs of consumers.

Rudi’s Breakfast Sandwiches are now available to purchase at Sprouts locations nationwide for $8.99 for a two-pack.