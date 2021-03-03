Company: Mason Dixie Foods

Website: www.masondixiebiscuits.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99, $6.99 (2-pack)

Product Snapshot: Known for their better-for-you frozen baked goods, Mason Dixie Foods will debut the first clean-label biscuit breakfast sandwich at store locations across the U.S. this May, including Whole Foods Market.

Ready to heat/eat breakfast sandwiches are one of the most frequently requested products by consumers and retailers alike, and Mason Dixie knew they had the core product and innovation resources to bring this product to the freezer aisle. Mason Dixie’s Breakfast Sandwich is the first clean-label biscuit sandwich option on the market, featuring 100 percent real egg (certified by the American Egg Board), nitrate-free, clean-label pork sausage, and Mason Dixie classic biscuits. Mason Dixie Breakfast Sandwiches are also higher in protein and lower in calories per serving than competitors breakfast sandwiches.

“Just like our biscuits, our sandwiches are inspired by our customers,” says Mason Dixie’s Founder & CEO Ayeshah Abuelhiga. “Since we started as a restaurant in 2014, our customers would constantly say, ‘are you going to make your sandwiches microwavable?’ so we listened and delivered. It took almost 5 years, as the concept of a clean-label biscuit sandwich was far ahead of its time, we had to wait for the protein industry to catch up and we are excited that all of our hard work has built up to this moment.”

The Breakfast Sandwich Collection features four varieties:

Buttermilk Breakfast Sandwich, with sausage and egg

Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich, with sausage and egg

Buttermilk Sausage Biscuit

Cheddar Sausage Biscuit

“At Whole Foods Market, we are always on the lookout for delicious and innovative products that meet our shoppers’ health and wellness goals as well as our high quality standards,” says Danielle Whisnant, Whole Foods Market category merchant. “We’ve seen a growing interest in classic comfort food as well as convenient, frozen breakfast options over the last year, and Mason Dixie’s Breakfast Sandwiches will be a win-win for our customers.”

As with all Mason Dixie products, the breakfast sandwiches are made from scratch with no artificial ingredients, additives or preservatives, and frozen right off the line for maximum freshness that offers a “home baked” experience with every bite. Each sandwich is made using unbleached flour, real butter, fresh dairy and clean-label proteins.

Whatever your lifestyle or time-constraints, Mason Dixie has you covered. Microwave in less than 2 minutes to enjoy a breakfast made from scratch, without sacrificing time, taste or quality. What could be simpler?