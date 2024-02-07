Mary's Gone Crackers has announced the strategic addition of Roger Yoder as vice president of marketing and business development. Renowned for his dynamic leadership and proven success in strategic marketing and international sales, Yoder is set to play a transformative role in steering Mary's Gone Crackers towards unprecedented growth and success.

In response to securing Yoder as the newest addition to the team, Mary's Gone Crackers CEO, Michael Finete, stated: "Roger Yoder's appointment as our vice president of marketing and business development marks a pivotal moment for Mary's Gone Crackers. His strategic prowess and extensive experience perfectly align with our company's pursuit of category leadership and disruptive growth objectives. We eagerly anticipate capturing market share and amplifying our message about the essential health, environmental and taste advantages that define Mary's Gone Crackers as the go-to choice for those seeking authentic better-for-you food options."

In this new capacity, Yoder is poised to lead initiatives that drive the company's growth, cultivate strategic partnerships and unlock new business opportunities. With a proven track record in consumer marketing, business development, and international sales, Yoder emerges as a key asset poised to elevate Mary's Gone Crackers to unprecedented heights.

His capacity to lead and drive substantial business results is underscored by his tenure at Sensient Natural Ingredients, Microsoft, Gateway, Apple, and Norton Internet Security, where he played a pivotal role in achieving gains in market share and revenue growth.

Yoder shared his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to contribute my strategic vision to propel the brand's growth and success. Mary's Gone Crackers has already solidified its position as a leader in organic, gluten-free snacks and I eagerly anticipate playing a pivotal role in expanding its reach, forging strategic partnerships and exploring new business opportunities."