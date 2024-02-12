Wonderful Pistachios has announced the launch of Jalapeño Lime as its newest fiery flavor, joining the No Shells lineup. These spicy-but-not-too-spicy pistachios are intended to deliver a balance of jalapeño pepper, sea salt, and a tangy twist of lime for guilt-free snacking.

Jalapeño Lime is rolling out in stores nationwide and online in 5.5-ounce and 11-ounce bags that are suitable for snacking, sharing, entertaining, and using in recipes. The product is also available in 2.25-ounce bags that are geared toward on-the-go snacking. After its debut in the U.S., Wonderful Pistachios will launch No Shells Jalapeño Lime in Canada and Mexico later this year.

“This new Jalapeño Lime flavor will spice up your shopping journey with the heat you can eat,” says Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “In consumer taste tests, Jalapeño Lime had strong flavor appeal and purchase intent on par with our highest performing flavors, and we can’t wait to serve brand loyalists and attract new buyers with these bold pistachios.”

According to the company, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors are proven to drive incremental sales and bring new buyers into the snack nut category. In fact, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors reportedly have outpaced category growth by three times since first launching in 2019 with Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted.

Jalapeño Lime joins the existing lineup of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors, which includes Chili Roasted, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Sea Salt & Pepper, Honey Roasted, and Smoky Barbecue. The new flavor highlights Wonderful Pistachios’ commitment to spice up the snack aisle with better-for-you options that don’t sacrifice flavor or nutrition. Wonderful Pistachios snack nuts offer 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving.

