Delicious Living magazine has awarded Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell Seasoned Salt with Bronze for “Best Savory Snack” in the publication’s 2024 Best Bite Awards.

Voted on by consumers and natural health retailers, Delicious Living’s Best Bite Awards help consumers evaluate and select the best all-natural products in a market that continues to explode with options. The winners will be included in the March 2024 issue of the publication.

Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell Seasoned Salt debuted in 2023 and was the first addition to the In-Shell lineup in over 10 years, joining a longstanding cast of In-Shell flavors including Salt & Pepper and Sweet Chili, as well as the classic Roasted & Salted, Lightly Salted, and No Salt varieties.

Available at retailers across the U.S., Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell Seasoned Salt flavor is designed to add zest to every snacking occasion and comes in 14-ounce and 40-ounce bags with a delicious blend of savory seasonings accented with garlic, onion, and paprika.

According to the company, Wonderful Pistachios is one of the highest protein snack nuts with six grams of protein and 3 g of fiber per serving.

