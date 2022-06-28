Wonderful Pistachios No Shells is thrilled to announce the latest awards received for two of its No Shells flavors, BBQ and Chili Roasted. Both No Shells flavors have both been selected as a Good Housekeeping 2022 Healthy Snack Awards winner. As the highest protein snack nut, Wonderful Pistachios contain six grams of protein per serving.

About the products:

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ - Savor the taste of summer all year long with Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ. Exploding with hickory-smoked flavor and dashed with garlic, paprika, and salt, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ are a mix of sweet and smoky.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted - Turn up the heat with Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted contain bold flavors such as red pepper, garlic, and vinegar.

The Good Housekeeping 2022 Healthy Snack Awards highlights innovative snacks in the food space that meet the publication's nutritional criteria (including caps on per-serving calories, sugar, and sodium). Good Housekeeping's in-house registered dietitian and team of nutrition experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute's Nutrition Lab rigorously analyzed ingredient lists, Nutrition Facts labels, packaging claims and flavor profiles of hundreds of snacks to find the best of the best. Consumer testers also weighed in on taste and provided additional real-life analysis.