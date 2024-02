Quest, a brand owned by Simply Good Foods, has introduced its new Strawberry Cake Frosted Cookies. The baked item features a sweet coating around a soft-baked, strawberry-flavored center.

According to the producer, Quest Frosted Cookies provide consumers with the sweet satisfaction of a sugary bakery cookie with less than 1g of sugar, 5g of protein, and 1g of net carbs per serving.

