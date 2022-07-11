Company: Crumbl Cookies

Website: https://crumblcookies.com/

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.00-$5.00

Product Snapshot: Kellogg’s has announced its partnership with Crumbl Cookies to introduce the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts cookie. The new limited-time offer menu item includes a buttery cookie stuffed with strawberry filling, covered with white chocolate, and finished with mini rainbow sprinkles and a mini Strawberry Pop-Tart.

The cookie will be available for a limited time, starting Sunday July 10 through July 17, at more than 500 Crumbl Cookies stores in 45 states.

“Our Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts cookie is a Crumbl fan favorite and we’re so excited to partner with Pop-Tarts on this [go-round]! We wanted to truly bring together the joy that is Pop-Tarts with the warm strawberry filling, but with our signature cookie style which is soft in the center with a slightly crunchy edge,” said Crumbl's Vice President of Research and Development Chelsea Currier. “We wanted to highlight the icing that Pop-Tarts is known for, so we decided on a pool of melted white chips and a sprinkle of rainbow sugar. To fully bring the experience together we used the Pop-Tarts Mini to finish the cookie in style and really bring the experience home.”