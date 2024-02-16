This week's Fun Friday starts off with Kraft Heinz' Philadelphia Cream Cheese's first-ever "no-hole bagel," in partnership with some of North America's most popular bagel shops.

While bagels and cream cheese are a seemingly perfect duo, the age-old question has haunted cream cheese lovers for far too long: why do bagels have holes when that space could be schmeared? Philadelphia is uniting North America’s most beloved bagel shops to put an end to holed bagels, once and for all. Introducing: Philadelphia Bagel Wholes—a limited-edition, no-hole bagel that gives fans more of what they love: bagel and schmear.

With support from Utopia Bagels in New York, Steingold’s of Chicago, Starship Bagel Dallas, Rubinstein Bagels in Seattle and St-Viateur Bagel in Montreal, Philadelphia Bagel Wholes feature each shop’s signature bagel without the hole, providing a first-of-its-kind solution that offers more space to enjoy cream cheese.

Philadelphia Bagel Wholes are available for purchase for a limited time in-store at all five bagel shops. Fans who can’t make it in-store can purchase the bagel for U.S. nationwide shipping via Goldbelly.com from Utopia Bagels, along with CAN nationwide shipping via Stviateurbagel.com, while supplies last.

bibigo invites fans to pay for their dumplings by singing with Checkout Karaoke

bibigo is inviting fans to show their love for their favorite bibigo products by singing karaoke to pay for them. Checkout Karaoke is giving hundreds of people the opportunity to satisfy their Korean flavor cravings for free by filming themselves using a new bibigo karaoke filter and posting a small clip of their performance on Tiktok, using the recently released bibigo theme song and commercial, “bibiGoGoGo.”

In November, bibigo surprised grocery shoppers in Los Angeles with a custom karaoke machine disguised in the self-checkout aisle. A video shared on social media featured customers belting out the bibigo song and earning their free products. To make sure everyone can rise to the occasion, the brand is bringing their machine to the digital space through the TikTok filter named bibigo Checkout Karaoke. On top of being a tempting proposition, it is an invitation for the world to celebrate three staples of Korean culture: karaoke, dumplings, and K-pop.

To participate, people are invited to share their performance on TikTok for a chance to win one of two prizes. For this sweepstakes, there will be up to one Grand Prize winner and up to 200 Second Prize winners. The Grand Prize includes $3,000 to cover the cost of the Ultimate Karaoke Experience, including but not limited to airfare and travel expenses, food and beverage, karaoke, and entertainment in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Second Prize is one bibigo free product coupon.

The sweepstakes ends on February 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Potential winners will be chosen via a random computerized drawing. Potential winners will be contacted via direct message through the bibigo TikTok account. See Official Rules for details.

To learn more about bibigo Checkout Karaoke, visit the bibigo TikTok page to follow the recent posts.

Most popular pizza chains by state

To celebrate National Pizza Day approaches on February 9, PR Hub delved into the cheesy statistics to uncover the most beloved pizza chains across the country. Americans contribute to an impressive 60% of global pizza sales, with three billion pizzas in the United States alone.

The comprehensive study delved into the top 25 pizza chains to identify the most sought after brand in each state. The results showed Domino’s claimed the top spot in 18 states, followed by Little Caesars in 11 states, and Pizza Hut in 10 states.



Key Insights include:

January is the top month for pizza orders in the U.S.

Super Bowl Sunday historically has the highest sales of pizzas in the year.

1.26 million slices are consumed hourly by Americans.

43 million Americans eat pizza daily.

Pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping covering 36% of the orders

Peeps squishy toys, plus sneakers

Easter spending is on the rise, according to NRF, with toys and candy continuing to reign as egg-hunt staples.

Say hello to this Easter squish toy from Incredible Play: the seasonal icons themselves, Peeps, as Squishi companions to keep kids hopping in excitement throughout the whole holiday.

There may be no avoiding chocolate this holiday, but Peeps will give kids a break from the sugar high. Squishi Peeps are poised to be the coveted must-have accessory for both kids and adults alike, says the brand, adding a delightful and squishable twist to the annual egg hunt.

In addition, Peeps fans can also get "egg-cited" about its collaboration with Heelys, the original shoes with wheels. Just in time for Easter, Peeps and Heelys have introduced the Peeps x Heelys collaboration.

This latest collaboration from Heelys takes inspiration from Peeps candies, infusing their signature shoes with a whimsical twist. The new Peeps x Heelys feature an oversized Peeps Bunny plush as the tongue of the shoe, adding a pop of color to the classic Heelys design. Additionally, each pair comes with a Peeps Chick removable charm,.

The Peeps x Heelys collaboration will be available in a range of kids sizes and in two colors, now available on Heelys.com and Journeys.com.