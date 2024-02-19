Primera Technology, a manufacturer of specialized digital printing equipment, has announced its new AP380 Label Applicator. The applicator is designed to streamline the label application process on round or cylindrical containers, offering increased speeds and new features.

The AP380 Label Applicator includes a host of features intended to make the labeling process faster and more efficient. With approximately 30% faster speed than Primera’s AP360/362 label applicators, it reportedly ensures labels are applied swiftly and accurately, providing a seamless finish on a wide variety of containers. The inclusion of an all-new label liner rewinder reportedly helps in keeping the waste liner material off of the floor and winding it into a roll for easy disposal.

Key features of the AP380 Label Applicator, according to Primera:

Precision labeling: The AP380 applies labels with precision, ensuring a professional appearance for every finished product

High speeds: The applicator’s enhanced speed capabilities result in a significant boost in labeling efficiency, allowing for more containers to be labeled per hour

Label liner rewinder: The waste liner is rewound as the labels are applied to the container, allowing for less clutter during high-usage periods

User-friendly operation: The AP380’s intuitive design makes it easy to operate, providing a hassle-free labeling experience

Reliable performance: With its reliable mechanical flag switch instead of ultrasonic sensors that must be “trained,” AP380 is expected to be the most robust and easy-to-use semi-automatic applicator available. Primera’s purpose-built flag switch has been installed in over 38,000 AP-Series applicators and is known for its longevity and reliability with various label types and thicknesses.

Made In America: As with all of Primera’s products, AP380 is manufactured in the U.S. in Plymouth, MN

“We are excited to introduce the AP380 Label Applicator, which represents a significant advancement in label application technology,” says Mark D. Strobel, vice president of sales and marketing with Primera. “This applicator not only speeds up production rates but also elevates product presentation, a critical factor in driving sales. With the AP380, labels are applied flawlessly and reliably, ensuring a consistent look across every package.”

The AP380 Label Applicator complements Primera’s comprehensive range of label printing and applicator solutions, including the LX-Series color label printers and AP360/AP550 Label Applicators. It is also compatible with labels produced using various printing methods, such as flexographic, offset, and thermal transfer.