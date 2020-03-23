Primera Technology LX600 Color Label Printer

Company: Primera Technology

Website: www.primera.com

Technology Snapshot: Primera Technology, Inc. has announced LX600, its newest desktop color label printer.

LX600 is a compact, highly-capable desktop color label printer. With its maximum print width of 5" (127mm), it can print a 4" x 3" (101.6mm x 76.2mm) label with 50 percent coverage in less than 6 seconds. Also, ink costs are low due to the printer's ultra-high-capacity ink system. On a 4" x 3" label with 50% coverage, cost per label is around $0.03 (USD) each.

Typical applications include product labels for coffee, wine, water, bakery, confectionery, meat, cheese, and hundreds of other specialty and gourmet foods. The printer is also ideal for manufacturing, laboratory, security, government, retail, convention and meeting badges, and a wide variety of different markets.

Compared to other similarly priced color label printers, LX600 has many advantages:

Print Speed: best-in-class throughput at up to 4.5" (114mm) per second.

Print Quality: horizontal banding is a common problem with many lower-cost desktop color label printers. Not so on LX600. Banding is virtually eliminated – even on the fastest print speeds.

Interchangeable Dye or Pigment Inks: with a simple swap-out of ink cartridges, LX600 can print with dye-based ink for brilliant, eye-popping color. Or, choose pigment ink for maximum durability against water and UV light. Both types of ink work interchangeably on the same printer. Primera's pigment ink has one of the broadest color gamuts available on any desktop color label printer.

Single Ink SKU: LX600 utilizes an ultra-high capacity single CMY ink tank. You'll only need to replace and keep on-hand one ink tank instead of two or four. Your inventory of ink is simplified and ink swaps are fast and easy. Process black is dark and crisp. Best of all, process black uses no more ink than a separate black ink tank would for printing the same amount of text or graphics.

Low Maintenance: Gone are the days of clogged nozzles, and unwieldy and expensive print head replacements. Users get a brand new print head each time they change the cartridge, simplifying maintenance and dramatically lowering on-going operating costs.

Small Footprint: LX600 is one of Primera's most compact printers, making it a good fit for applications where space is tight.

“We are delighted to bring LX600 to the market,” said Mark D. Strobel, Primera’s vice president of sales & marketing. “It offers so many useful features, including a wider print width, higher print quality and easier to manage consumables than other similarly-priced color label printers. We believe that at just $1895.00, it will appeal to a wide range of companies and organizations that require the best-looking labels that they can produce on a desktop color label printer.”

LX600 sells for just $1895.00 in the USA (MSRP). It is available now on Primera's online store at www.primera.com, through select North American Authorized Resellers, and worldwide through Primera Authorized Distributors.