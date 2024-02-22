PFI, a manufacturer of sanitary conveying equipment, announced it has hired Cory Williams, formerly of Intralox, as key accounts manager for the bakery and snack industries.

“PFI is excited to bring Cory Williams on board,” says Tom Vipond, division general manager, PFI. “He’ll lead our efforts to continue to grow our business within the snack and baking industries, including segments like pizza, pastry, frozen dough, cookies, crackers, and ready meals. We welcome Cory and know his experience with sanitary conveyor belting will greatly benefit our team.”

Williams joins PFI after nearly a decade with Intralox where he focused on the baking and snack industries, as well as building relationships with major corporations in the space. He’s worked in food manufacturing since 2011. Williams holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and he is based in the Chicago area.

