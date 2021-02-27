Coperion K-Tron Salina recently welcomed John Sheehy to the position of global key accounts manager - plant-based foods. Sheehy is a recent hire to the Coperion K-Tron team, joining them in March 2020. He is tasked with helping address the demands of R&D, process engineering and production needs of the fast growing global plant based food market. He has over 25 years’ experience in a variety of roles in engineering and process development in retail food manufacturing and the processing of natural and organic ingredients.

A native of Buffalo, NY He is a 1991 graduate of Purdue University in Industrial Engineering and currently resides in Indianapolis, IN.