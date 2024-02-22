With Easter around the corner, consumers can elevate their celebration with delights that go beyond the ordinary from luxury confections brand, Lady M.
Per the brand, Lady M boasts an exceptional lineup of seasonal flavors that will elevate consumers' Easter dessert selection this year. A few highlights include:
- Passion Fruit Cheesecake ($92 – available online or for local pickup) - A marriage of passion fruit purée, hand-whipped mascarpone and cream cheese come together for this cheesecake. Each creation is completed with a crust of delicate coconut flakes folded into crushed graham cookies, and a dusting of snow sugar.
- Sesame Ti Kuan Yin Tea Mille Crêpes ($115 – available online or for local pickup) - Featuring 20 alternating handmade layers of delicate and nutty black sesame cream, paper-thin French crêpes, and floral Ti Kuan Yin oolong tea whipped cream. Each cake is elegantly finished with a black sesame glaze and topped with roasted sesame seeds.
- Earl Grey Mille Crêpes ($115 – available online or for local pickup) - Golden crêpes and Earl Grey pastry cream meet in this elegant cake. Whole tea leaves are gently infused into fresh cream to create the brand's iconic Earl Grey pastry cream. Complete with a glossy tea glaze, Earl Grey tea leaves, and edible royal blue cornflowers.