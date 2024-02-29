Wendy's has launched its new Cinnabon Pull-Apart, a sweet morning product, at its locations nationwide, as part of its celebration marking the fourth anniversary of the restaurant kicking off breakfast.

The company is promoting its anniversary and the new sweet good by offering a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart to any consumer stopping at a restaurant during breakfast hours on Leap Day, February 29. Additionally, Wendy's is collaborating with DoorDash by offering DashPass members other Cinnabon Pull-Apart deals through March 10.

"Our new Cinnabon Pull-Apart merges nostalgia and deliciousness in every ooey gooey bite, offering a unique spin on a classic cinnamon roll," says Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company. "Pair Wendy's new Cinnabon Pull-Apart with a breakfast sandwich for the best of both sweet and savory worlds or keep breakfast perfectly sweet with a Vanilla Frosty Cream Cold Brew—you can't go wrong. As we celebrate our four-year breakfast anniversary with this new product, we're offering sweet deals starting on Leap Day, a day that only comes around every four years."

"We are thrilled to bring the iconic flavors of Cinnabon baked goods to the Wendy's breakfast menu," says Dave Mikita, president of international and retail channels for GoTo Foods LLC (formerly Focus Brands LLC). "This latest innovation is the newest way we are delivering on our commitment to bringing our fans the delicious, bakery-inspired flavors that they crave. Guests are going to love this new offering and having even more access to Cinnabon."

Related: Subway debuts Sidekicks menu of footlong baked treats