Cinnabon is introducing a new line of eight premium Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Ready-To-Bake Cookie Doughs and Ready-To-Heat Desserts, available at Walmart stores nationwide.

"We are always looking for new ways to deliver indulgent bakery-inspired experiences through craveable Cinnabon treats," said Dave Mikita, president, global channels. "Just in time for National Cinnamon Roll Day, these new premium Ready-To-Bake Cookie Doughs and Ready-To-Heat Desserts showcase our hunger for innovation and provide another way for fans to get their hands on the Cinnabon taste they know and love."

Starting Oct. 1, Cinnabon fans can get their fix with these new convenient and easy-to-prepare treats at participating Walmart locations:

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough: This ready-to-bake Cinnabon cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chip cookie dough is infused with Cinnabon cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chips.

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Salted Caramel Chocolate Cookie Dough: Once baked, this salted caramel and chocolate chunk cookie dough inspired by the Caramel PecanBon will satisfy any craving.

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Frosted Mini Bites: Baked with the iconic Cinnabon cinnamon and sugar, this treat allows consumers to satisfy cravings right at home.

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cinnamon Coffee Cake: Bakery-inspired coffee cake infused with signature Cinnabon cinnamon and topped with streusel crumble and cream cheese icing.

Beginning Nov. 1, the following bakery inspired items will also be added to Walmart shelves:

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Sugar Cookie Dough

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Chocolate Chip Brownie

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Red Velvet Cake

All eight of the new Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough and Ready-To-Heat Desserts retail for $4.98 each (excluding taxes). For more information about the new product line, visit cinnabon.com/products.