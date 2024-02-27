Simple Mills is launching two new snacks at Natural Products Expo West 2024 (Booth #5105): Lemon Seed & Nut Flour Sweet Thins and Pizza Pop Mmms Baked Snack Crackers.

Simple Mills's innovation model is that 100% of the brand's new product launches are designed to help advance human and planetary health by using a variety of nutrient-dense ingredients that promote dietary diversity and biodiversity. Both Lemon Sweet Thins and Pizza Pop Mmms exemplify this commitment by creating a market demand for crops that are less prevalent in the food system, specifically those ranking below the top 50 on FAO’s (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) list of most commonly grown crops globally. This approach encourages optimal health and wellbeing for consumers by providing a variety of shortfall nutrients. These nutrients not only foster dietary diversity and in turn improve gut microbiome health, but also nurture biodiversity, which has the power to improve soil health, enhance water quality and restore ecosystems.

“As the founder and CEO of a food company, I’m committed to using agriculture as a tool that can ignite positive change across the industry,” said Simple Mills founder and CEO, Katlin Smith. “We’re upholding this pledge at Simple Mills by introducing two seriously delicious new snacks made with nutritious ingredients like watermelon seed, butternut squash, and red bean, that are underrepresented in our food supply and our diets. We see food as something that has the power to nourish our bodies and the senses, and when done right, can also positively impact farm ecosystems. Our aim is to spark positive transformation in the food system by making it easier for shoppers to choose snacks that support human and planetary health. Our Lemon Sweet Thins and Pizza Pop Mmms do just that by making it simple for consumers to integrate variety into their diets with delightful snacks they can feel good about.”

New innovation details include:

Lemon Seed & Nut Flour Sweet Thins (launching April 2024) – A light and crispy snack made with healthy ingredients, including a nutritious nut and seed flour blend, organic coconut sugar, and honey. Lemon Sweet Thins have a bright citrus aroma with the added benefit of good fats, protein, and micronutrients. Sweet Thins are the first cookie in the category to use watermelon seed flour, an ingredient from an underutilized variety of watermelon that can help growers build farm resiliency by diversifying their crop rotations. Suggested retail price: $4.49.

Pizza Pop Mmms Baked Snack Crackers (launching March 2024) – Filling a gap in the market for flavorful, nutritious alternatives to childhood favorites, Pizza Pop Mmms offer a crispy and airy flavor from real organic cheddar cheese and spices like basil, garlic, and onion. Each serving of 44 crackers offers 1/3 cup of veggies: organic butternut squash delivers Vitamin A and fiber, while organic red beans deliver potassium and iron. Simple Mills purposefully designed Pop Mmms with both veggies as they play important roles in farm ecosystems—butternut squash has big leaves that can help protect the soil from erosion, and red bean is a legume that can build healthy soil by fixing nitrogen. SRP: $5.39.

These innovations champion Simple Mills’ new Mission Strategic Plan, a three-year roadmap of initiatives and impacts connected to the brand’s mission to nourish people and planet. Building on Simple Mills’ founding commitment to making foods that help consumers feel their best and efforts to pilot regenerative agriculture programs for farmers, the Mission Strategic Plan focuses on three core strategies:

Changing How Food is Designed: Simple Mills is leaning into creativity to design 100% of its new products with a variety of nutrient-dense ingredients that promote dietary diversity and biodiversity.

Simple Mills is leaning into creativity to design 100% of its new products with a variety of nutrient-dense ingredients that promote dietary diversity and biodiversity. Changing How Food is Grown: By partnering with farmers to support their transitions to regenerative agriculture, Simple Mills is on a journey to build a regenerative ingredient supply model starting with their top 5 highest impact ingredients that represent 75% of the company’s ingredient volume.

By partnering with farmers to support their transitions to regenerative agriculture, Simple Mills is on a journey to build a regenerative ingredient supply model starting with their top 5 highest impact ingredients that represent 75% of the company’s ingredient volume. Igniting Positive Impact Beyond Simple Mills: Simple Mills is striving to catalyze systemic change by inviting eaters and the food industry to join their journey, advocating for more equitable and climate-smart agriculture policy, and engaging in collective climate action.

“As a food company, we have a tremendous opportunity to influence human and planetary health through the products we make and the systemic impact we hope to spark in the food industry,” said Christina Skonberg, head of sustainability and mission. “Our food system is currently the primary driver of biodiversity loss and accounts for an estimated one third of global greenhouse gas emissions, but we know there is a much brighter path we can—and must—forge. We are carefully considering our food’s impact on every node of the supply system, boldly leaning into innovation at the intersection of human and planetary health needs.”

Simple Mills crackers, cookies, bars, and baking mixes are sold in more than 30,000 stores across the country including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, Walmart, and Costco, alongside a strong e-commerce presence on Amazon.

To learn more about Simple Mills and its commitment to advancing regenerative agriculture through food design, visit simplemills.com.