Flowers Foods' Dave’s Killer Bread brand has launched its latest innovation: Organic Rock 'N' Rolls. This new offering caters to the growing consumer interest in diverse bread options and is the first nationally available roll from Dave’s Killer Bread.

Organic Rock 'N' Rolls are a standout choice for those seeking a soft roll with recognizable ingredients and DKB’s signature seedy texture. Baked with quality organic ingredients including whole wheat, barley, oats, and flax seeds, each roll has 12 g of whole grains per serving. The rolls are designed with convenience and versatility in mind, making them ideal for snacking, complementing a meal, or crafting creative sandwiches and sliders.

Cristina Watson, senior director of brand management at Dave’s Killer Bread, notes the changing consumer habits surrounding roll consumption: "Our customers are looking for more than just the traditional dinner roll. The market showed a gap in whole grain options that still deliver on flavor, which inspired us to develop Rock ‘N’ Rolls using our flagship 21 Whole Grains and Seeds blend that our fans, whom we call BreadHeads, already love."

Dave’s Killer Bread is committed to maintaining the high standards of quality and taste that its customers have come to expect. True to the brand's values, Rock ‘N’ Rolls are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free from artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, artificial colors, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, and bleached flour. The 12-ct. packages retail for $6.99 and will be available at select grocery stores nationwide and on Amazon.com.

With rolls being a popular item for Easter festivities, Dave’s Killer Bread will celebrate the release of Rock ‘N’ Rolls with a campaign centered around Feaster, a new, casual Friendsgiving of Spring, designed to encourage people to share good food and good times with friends and family. Participants that host their own Feaster gatherings can enter to win Feaster-themed baskets, including Rock ‘N’ Rolls and other items, along with discount coupons, fostering community, and celebration around the new product launch.

