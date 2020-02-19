Dave's Killer Bread organic buns

Company: Dave's Killer Bread

Website: www.daveskillerbread.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Known for reviving the bread aisle with loaves loaded with killer taste and texture, Dave’s Killer Bread (DKB) brings its whole grain and protein game to the grill with the launch of organic burger buns. Delivering serious flavor from top to bottom, the brand’s newest innovation debuts today at the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Booth #5575 and will be nationally available late April.

“Consumers are hungry for organic buns, which make up less than one percent of the category, despite significant increases in demand for organic meat and plant-based alternatives,” said Cristina Watson, DKB brand manager. “We wanted to give people a bun packed with the flavor and nutrition they expect from DKB, that will elevate anything they pile on it. They deserve a great organic bun.”

Building on its bestselling loaf, 21 Whole Grains and Seeds, and fan-favorite, White Bread Done Right, the new buns include:

21 Whole Grains and Seeds: DKB’s organic 21 Whole Grains and Seeds Buns feature a hearty texture, subtle sweetness and the brand’s signature 21 whole grains and seeds blend. Packing in 12g of whole grains and 6g grams of protein per serving, these may just become America’s #1 bun.

Burger Buns Done Right: DKB’s take on the classic artisan-style bun, organic Burger Buns Done Right boast 8g of whole grains and 6g of protein per serving, with no bleached flour or high fructose corn syrup for a bun that’s anything but ordinary.

Just like DKB’s other nationally available products—nine breads, four bagels, and two English muffins—the two bun varieties are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and packed with protein, fiber, whole grains and Omega-3s. The eight-bun packs retail for $5.99.