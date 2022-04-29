Company: Dave's Killer Bread

Website: www.daveskillerbread.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.49

Product Snapshot: Dave’s Killer Bread is rising to the breakfast occasion with its new killer offering, Epic Everything Organic Breakfast Bread. Combining America’s favorite bagel flavor with a classic whole grain loaf, the new bread explodes with bold onion and garlic flavor, a savory alternative to its Raisin’ The Roof! cinnamon raisin bread.

Consistent with the brand’s commitment to nutrition, Epic Everything serves up 9g of whole grains and 4g of protein. Like all Dave’s Killer Bread offerings, Epic Everything is certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and contains no artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, artificial colors, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, or bleached flour.

“More than half of America rates breakfast their favorite meal of the day, and they aren’t limiting it to the morning,” said Cristina Watson, brand manager at Dave’s Killer Bread. “With the growing popularity of the everything flavor across multiple product segments and our BreadHead’s love of our Epic Everything bagel, it was a no brainer to leverage the flavor in a breakfast bread.”