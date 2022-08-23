Company: Walton Wood Farm

Websitehttps://waltonwoodfarm.com

Introduced: Sept. 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $11.00, $12.50

Product Snapshot: Walton Wood Farm recently released a Birthday Girl Vanilla Pancakes mix, as well as a Garlic & Parmesan Beer Bread mix.

The pancakes mix solely requires water and mixing, and retails for $12.50. The Garlic & Parmesan Beer Bread mix requires adding a can of beer, and then inserting the mix into the oven. Each 14-oz. bag retails for $11.00.