Company: Walton Wood Farm
Website: https://waltonwoodfarm.com
Introduced: Sept. 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $11.00, $12.50
Product Snapshot: Walton Wood Farm recently released a Birthday Girl Vanilla Pancakes mix, as well as a Garlic & Parmesan Beer Bread mix.
The pancakes mix solely requires water and mixing, and retails for $12.50. The Garlic & Parmesan Beer Bread mix requires adding a can of beer, and then inserting the mix into the oven. Each 14-oz. bag retails for $11.00.