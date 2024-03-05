Snack’in For You by Sigma Foods will debut its line of vegetable-based, high-protein, gluten-free, better-for-you baked puffs at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, March 12-16 at The puffed snacks are available in Sour Cream and Onion Cauliflower, Buffalo Ranch Cauliflower, Mesquite Barbeque Broccoli, and Cheddar Jalapeno Broccoli flavor profiles.

Made with four simple base ingredients—real cauliflower or broccoli, rice flour, chickpeas, and pea protein—Snack’in For You puffs are intended to offer a better-for-you snack option in bold flavors. Snack’in For You veggie puffs include 4 grams of protein per 1-ounce serving.

“Snack’in For You meets the consumer desire for a flavorful snack that satisfies both nutritional needs and cravings. Our philosophy is to prove that health and taste can co-exist in one snack, and we look forward to introducing our boldly delicious veggie puffs to customers at Expo West and beyond,” says Steve Sklar, division vice president of snacking. “Expo West allows us to show potential partners that Snack’in For You is a top contender on store shelves, offering a wider array of consumers the ability to enjoy a boldly delicious and health-conscious snack option.”

Snack’in For You veggie puffs will be available in 2- and 4-ounce bags online and in retailers later this year.