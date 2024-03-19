Little Spoon, the direct-to-consumer baby and kids nutrition brand, had announced its expansion into the baby snack category with the release of their rice-free graspable organic Puffs. Offering a nutritious solution for infant snacks, Little Spoon Puffs encourage self-feeding and fine motor skill development for babies over six months. A new segment within Little Spoon’s baby category, this launch further solidifies the brand’s mission to make modern parents’ lives easier with feeding solutions from baby's first bites through big kid years.

Available in two flavors and shapes, Organic Kale Apple Curls and Organic Banana Pitaya Rings, the puffs offer a first-stage snack for babies 6+ months on their first self-feeding experience. Carefully crafted alongside experts, including a speech pathologist, the line features only six organic ingredients and is free from gluten, rice, seed oils, added sugars, and top nine allergens.

"We’ve had our eye on the baby snacking space for awhile and I’m thrilled to be launching our new graspable and meltable Puffs," said Little Spoon Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Angela Vranich. "Not only are our puffs a nutritious snack crafted with organic, best-in-class ingredients, but they were created alongside experts and designed in two unique shapes for self-feeding to support critical fine motor skill development from very first bites."

Formulated with a speech pathologist, Little Spoon’s Puffs are purposefully designed to be larger in shape than current offerings on the market to ensure little one’s optimize skill-building fun while learning to pinch, grasp and chew. Crafted with meltability in mind, the two unique shapes are easy to grasp, quick dissolving and gentle on sore, teething gums.

"These Puffs are so helpful when it comes to promoting functional feeding skills for little ones! The combination of textures, shapes, and yummy flavors make them a great snack for young eaters,” said ToniAnn Loftus, MS, CCC-SLP/TSSLD, speech pathologist of Seaport Speech and Feeding . “Parents can feel confident that their kids are not only enjoying a tasty treat, but also improving their feeding skills with every munch."

Little Spoon’s Puffs retail at $4.99 and are available for purchase at LittleSpoon.com. For additional information, visit Little Spoon’s website and follow @littlespoon on Instagram.

