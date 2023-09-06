Little Spoon, a direct-to-consumer brand bringing a fresh perspective to the modern parent by reinventing kid’s food, is now live with a new category “aging up” with its consumers––reinventing nostalgic childhood favorites with junk-free, balanced, and nutritious recipes including fresh on-the-go lunches and snacks free from artificial flavoring, synthetic colors, high fructose corn syrup, and trans fats.

Aimed to inspire today’s parents to relish in their childhood memories, Little Spoon tapped a few of 90’s biggest child stars, part of its launch campaign, for a special launch announcement video including Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina, Clarissa Explains it All), Jaleel White (Family Matters), and James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek).

Servicing hundreds of thousands of millennial and Gen Z parents across the country, the Little Spoon online community boasts more than 1.5M subscribers, has delivered over 35 million products in 5 years, and has also won countless awards for its innovation, quality, and standards.

Early in developing the new line, officially launching on September 6, Little Spoon partnered with branding and marketing agency SMAKK. Rethinking everything from naming to packaging to messaging, the SMAKK team adapted the visual ID of the beloved baby and toddler brand for big kids (and their parents) to satisfy their ever growing customer needs as they age. As Little Spoon embarked on the journey to expand its end-to-end platform into the 4+ demo, it realized the need to evolve their approach while staying true to the brand mission above.

"At Little Spoon we aim to create mealtime experiences that grow with our customers. Our new products cater to big kids, who play a major role in household purchasing decisions, so we knew we needed to consider their taste in our packaging designs. We were thrilled to partner with SMAKK on designing fun and delightful branding for our new Lunchers and Snacks assortments,” said Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Angela Vranich.

"Little Spoon came to us with a desire to define an aged up evolution to their brand ID, authentic to who they are today but establishing an understanding of the dual audience for parent/child in the big kids space,” explains SMAKK Founder Katie Klencheski. “They needed our help in establishing a design solution that was flexible enough to adapt to their current vis ID and could easily be applied to other products as the line grows.”

SMAKK helped to develop the look and feel, establish product names and articulate how this new branding could be incorporated into the broader brand architecture for Little Spoon and across key channels. Making playful creative choices—bold, playful fonts, joyful category and product names, “power badges” on each SKU and a bank of illustrated ingredient-based characters that the brand was able to expand upon across broader SKUs – the brand identity boasts a “cool” factor that makes each meal or snack memorable—an important distinction for older kids that compare lunches at school with their friends.

The new lineup includes: