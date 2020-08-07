Company: Gerber

Website: www.gerber.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.29

Product Snapshot: Early childhood nutrition leader Gerber is expanding its Organic snacks line with the introduction of Gerber Organic BabyPops, a new puffed corn and oat snack in a fun, popcorn-like shape made just the right size for little fingers learning to pick up. BabyPops come in three varieties —Peanut, Tomato and Banana Raspberry—and do not contain any added sweetener or salt, plus organic is always non-GMO.

"Gerber Organic BabyPops are designed to be fun for your little one to eat while self-feeding as they dissolve easily in their tiny mouths and are just the right size for little fingers learning to pick up," said Sarah Smith-Simpson, principal scientist at Gerber. "While every child reaches this milestone at their own pace, this is usually around eight months or older when babies are in the Crawler stage, ready for finger foods."

Gerber BabyPops' three great flavors all contain peanut. Tomato and Banana Raspberry are flavored with real fruits and veggies. BabyPops Peanut contains real, organic peanut flour and is the first Gerber product to offer peanut in a developmentally appropriate form to help parents include peanut in their little one's diet.

"Gerber recognizes the importance of having a peanut snack available as pediatric and nutrition experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), state there is now evidence in some infants that the early introduction of infant-safe forms of peanuts reduces the risk of peanut allergies," said Dr. Joel Lim, pediatric gastroenterologist and Gerber medical director. "Of course, parents should always discuss the introduction of peanut and other food allergens with their doctor and follow their doctor's instructions."

When introducing a new food or potential allergen to your baby, pediatricians recommend offering it in a small amount the first time it's given. If baby doesn't react, slowly increase the amount offered. Wait several days after feeding one food before introducing another to make it easier to pinpoint where the allergy is coming from. Learn more about how to introduce new foods, including common food allergens at Gerber.com/topic/food-allergies.

"It's incredibly exciting for us to be introducing a new snack to our Organic portfolio while also helping parents who are navigating food allergen introduction with their little ones," said Mansi Kothari, brand manager at Gerber. "While baby's pediatrician should always be consulted before offering a new food, especially potential food allergens, Gerber supports families concerned with food allergens via our product labelling, online content and the Parent Resource Center's 24/7 support."

Gerber Organic BabyPops come in a travel-size, recyclable container convenient for parents to slip in their diaper bag. For information on how to recycle the BabyPops container after use, visit Gerber.com/Sustainability.

BabyPops are currently available nationwide in-store at Target and will soon be available online at Target.com. They will be offered at Albertsons and Safeway retail locations in November. To explore all of Gerber's Organic snack offerings, please visit Gerber.com.