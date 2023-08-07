Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis are wine-infused Kellogg-brand crackers made with JaM Cellars’ white wine, and designed to pair with the chardonnay at parties.

"Our fans know that hanging with their club alongside their favorite cracker and wine is all they need to kick back and relax. That's why we're so excited to bring them the Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis—a snack that seamlessly brings together everything they need for the perfect bite at the next gathering," says Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing for Kellogg's Crackers. "We look forward to hearing what fans think of this unique, limited-edition snack, because with Butter Chardonnay infused in their favorite Club Minis, their next club hang will be fabulous."

This first-of-its-kind, wine-infused innovation from Club Crackers is available for a limited time in the Ultimate Butter Box. This essential hosting box is packed with the Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis, four 250mL ButterCans, and an insulated tote that's ready to go for any occasion, complete with everything a consumer might need for an impromptu hang. Shoppers can purchase the Ultimate Butter Box on ButterClubMinis.com for $30 starting Monday, August 14 at 12 pm ET, with daily drops of a limited quantity of boxes while supplies last (must be 21 or older to purchase).

"Who doesn't love wine and crackers? But infusing Butter Chardonnay into Club Minis—that's a new level of deliciousness we couldn't resist making with our friends at Club," says Michele Truchard, co-founder and the "M" in JaM Cellars. "It was incredibly fun taste testing to create the perfect bite that really complements the wine. Butter fans everywhere are going to love them."

Club and Butter Chardonnay by JaM Cellars are also giving people a chance to win a trip for their friends with the Butter Club Getaway Sweepstakes. The grand prize winner and up to three friends will win a trip to JaM Cellars' Wine & Music Studio for the ultimate weekend in Napa Valley: kick back with the club at a JaM Platinum tasting experience and enjoy a live music JaMSession with reserved seating (plus ample Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis and wine, of course!). Ten runner-up winners will receive four boxes of Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis and a $100 gift card to purchase Butter Chardonnay for the perfect pairing at home.

Starting at 8 am ET Monday, August 7 through 11:59 pm ET Thursday, August 31, fans can enter for a chance to win the Butter Club Getaway sweepstakes by going to butterclubminis.com. Visit ClubCrackers.com/ButterClubGetawayRules for official rules (must be 21 or older to enter).

