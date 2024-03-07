Beginning this month, Ace Bakery is introducing a new range of artisan burger buns. Reportedly boasting a high glossy crown, soft texture, and clean flavor, each bun is crafted with the same natural starters, slow fermentation process, and simple ingredients that Ace Bakery is known for. In addition to two sizes of classic bun, the portfolio includes trending varieties brioche and potato, plus an eye-catching black and white sesame bun sure to elevate culinary creations.

Ace Bakery’s new burger bun portfolio is the result of months’ worth of research and testing aimed at delivering the most resilient buns on the market. Improved resiliency means these buns hold up to the sauciest, juiciest, messiest burgers, even through delivery. Plus, fine-tuned bun sizing and a three-day ambient shelf life makes it more convenient than ever to thaw, serve, and impress guests.

"Let’s face it, burgers are a universal passion! Every chef has their own signature version and a craveable burger keeps guests coming back over and over. What we set out to do was craft a line of quality artisan buns to inspire chefs and give them a bun worth bragging about!" said Sabrina Tessier of Ace. “A premium bun elevates the entire burger build and offers immediate visual differentiation, much more cost-effectively than switching to a more expensive protein. This allows operators to drive guest value while optimizing food costs.”

Given that some 50 million hamburgers and cheeseburgers are consumed annually in American fast-food outlets alone, the competition among operators for the perfect burger is greater than ever. And those in the know have long understood that one key to winning the burger battle is placing that burger in the perfect bun.

Ace Bakery’s new portfolio features classic and trending varieties, including:

4.5” Classic Burger Bun - Light and flavorful, with a soft, golden crust and a tender interior.

4" Classic Burger Bun – Soft and flavorful artisan bun crafted with superior ingredients, creating resiliency.

4" Black & White Sesame Burger Bun – A familiar flavor with a high-impact plate presence, this bun is topped with white and black sesame seeds for an elevated experience.

4" Brioche Bun – Rich flavor and made with real eggs and butter. Brioche is projected to grow by 17% over the next four years, according to Datassential Burgers Report, June 2023.

4" Potato Bun – Light and airy, featuring a subtle sweetness, clean flavor profile, and pillowy interior.

Classic Sliders Bun – A rustic, soft bun with a light, fluffy interior.

Ace Bakery is a division of FGF Brands, one of North America’s largest bakery companies. Consumer-focused and always in harmony with evolving consumer preferences, FGF masters technology to create food people want—affordable, artisan quality with the cleanest possible ingredients. In addition to Ace, FGF’s impressive roster of brands includes Stonefire, America’s #1 brand of naan and flatbread, and Simple Joys, decadent café-style sweet baked goods.