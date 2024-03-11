Krispy Kreme has introduced four all-new, colorful doughnuts alongside the fan-favorite green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for St. Patrick’s Day.

Beginning March 11 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., the company is offering the new St. Patrick’s Day collection. The products include:

Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut: an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in green icing, rainbow explosion sprinkle blend and topped with a buttercream cloud

Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme: an unglazed shell filled with cookies and Kreme filling made with Oreo cookies, dipped in white icing with green drizzles, and topped with St. Patrick's fusion sprinkles

Plaid Party Doughnut: an unglazed shell filled with white Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, and drizzled with green icing

Shooting Shamrock Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in light green icing with a green icing swirl, topped with a shamrock sugar piece

“Luck is meant to be shared, and our colorful, fun, all-new St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will make everyone feel like they’ve found a pot of gold,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

Additionally, for March 15–17, Krispy Kreme is bringing back the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, an Original Glazed Doughnut gone green; it will be available individually and by the dozen. Guests wearing green who visit Krispy Kreme in-shop or via drive-thru those dates can receive one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick’s Day collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy doughnuts from the collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.