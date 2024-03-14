Conagra Brands showed a range of food items from its various labels at Expo West this week. According to the company, the items combine quality ingredients, delicious flavor, and convenience.

"Expo West is the perfect time for us to unveil an exciting collection of new foods," says Burke Raine, president of frozen and refrigerated for Conagra Brands. "Our team has worked hard to ensure a fantastic culinary experience, and we're excited to give visitors to Expo West a first taste of these great offerings."

Visitors to the Conagra Brands booth at Natural Products Expo West 2024 were able to sample several new items scheduled to debut in stores this May. The line-up includes new items from Glutino, a brand that ranks in the top three in sales of both gluten-free pretzels and gluten-free sweet snacks:

Sandwich Cookies: Conagra debuted three new Glutino sandwich cookies with 30% less sugar than other sandwich cookies—Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa, Lemon, and Mint.

Pretzel Twists: The new seasoned and flavored pretzels also showcased three new flavors—Vlasic Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard, and Birthday Cake

Other Conagra brands showcased at Expo West include several frozen food lines, such as Blake’s Frontera, Evol, Gardein, and Purple Carrot.

