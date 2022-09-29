Conagra Brands, Inc. will return to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Expo with a collection of snacks from several iconic and emerging brands. Conagra's $2.9 billion snacking portfolio, one of the largest and fastest growing in the food industry, has a solution for nearly every snacking occasion. The 2022 NACS Expo, the convenience store industry's biggest annual gathering, is in Las Vegas from October 2–4.

"The impressive breadth of our snacking line-up truly comes to life at the NACS Expo," said Lucy Brady, president of grocery & snacks for Conagra Brands. "Consumers enter C-stores looking for quick, satisfying solutions, and we know our collection of snacks will grab their attention and leave them happy."

Demand for snacks continues to rise, with the average consumer snacking 700 times per year—up 30 occasions annually from five years ago. To meet those needs, Conagra offers category leaders in meat snacks, seeds, warehouse-delivered salty snacks and popcorn, pudding and gels, and more.

DAVID and BiGS Sunflower Seeds: Flavored sunflower seeds are driving growth within the category, with sales growing six times faster than Original. DAVID Seeds is partnering with another category leader, Frank's RedHot. DAVID Frank's RedHot Jumbo sunflower seeds will arrive in stores in January 2023, but visitors to NACS can get a first taste of the new offering in sunflower seeds.

