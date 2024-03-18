The Teff Company has announced its latest offering: organic ivory teff flour, catering to the needs of foodservice and commercial bakery operators. Crafted from 100% USA-grown organic teff, this flour bears the USDA organic certification; it is also 100% whole-grain and non-GMO verified. Producers in the U.S. can purchase bags 25 pounds or larger -lb bags or larger pallet quantities available throughout the US by ordering at teffco.com; international producers also can place orders.

Royd Carlson, marketing director at The Teff Company, emphasizes the company's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for natural, organic, and clean-label products: "We recognized the growing preference for organic ingredients among consumers and the importance of offering a reliable organic teff product as a gluten-free option," he remarks.

Reportedly known as the Ethiopian superfood, teff is emerging as a popular ingredient because it is naturally gluten-free and high in protein among other nutrients, making it a healthy choice for consumers seeking a nutritious alternative to traditional grains. Teff has become a popular choice for breads, cookies, crackers, and a variety of breakfast items such as waffles, muffins, and cereals.

Organic Maskal Teff is grown by farmers throughout the Intermountain West where it is then harvested, milled and packaged in a gluten-free facility at the Teff Company headquarters in Boise, ID.

Related: Snack and bakery shoppers are looking for grain-free products