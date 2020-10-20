Company: American Key Food Products

Website: www.AKFPonline.com

Ingredient Snapshot: American Key Food Products has introduced an organic version of its pioneering King Lion Premium Cassava Flour, which will enable gluten-free and grain-free bakers to now offer high-quality organic products to their consumers.

“Demand for our naturally gluten-free Premium Cassava Flour has grown rapidly as the market for high-quality gluten-free and paleo baked goods continues to expand,” says COO Mel Festejo. “It became clear to us a couple of years ago that many people who are pursuing a gluten-free, paleo or grain-free lifestyle are also looking for organic options, so offering this Organic Premium Cassava Flour is a natural evolutionary step for our cassava-based ingredient line. It took a while for AKFP to gain access to organic farms planted with cassava, but we are there now with cassava supplies, though we will have limited quantities for the time being. In the future we will be offering other organic ingredients as well.

“Made through our proprietary milling process, without chemical additives, our Organic Premium Cassava Flour has all of the superior baking properties of our existing cassava flour, producing gluten-free baked goods with exceptional taste, texture, crumb structure and moistness. This flour takes on most of the best characteristics of tapioca starch, including low gelatinization temperature, paste clarity, good viscosity, bland or neutral flavor, and it is relatively freeze-thaw stable. Yet it is a true flour, with about 7 percent dietary fiber content. Plus it has low levels of reducing sugars, which reduces acrylamide formation in baked and extruded snacks,” says Festejo.

Organic Premium Cassava Flour is a certified gluten-free, non-GMO verified, grain-free, clean-label ingredient that is compatible with gluten-free, paleo and vegan diets. It can be used to make a wide assortment of baked goods and extruded snacks. Typical applications include tortillas, tortilla chips, breads/buns, cookies, crackers, brownies, cakes, pancakes, pizza crust and many more.